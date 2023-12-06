Live
- Anakapalli: CPM demands compensation to cyclone-hit paddy farmers
- Visakha Airport made operational 24/7 for 2 days
- Komatireddy Venkat Reddy extend greetings to Revanth Reddy
- Revanth meets Cong top brass in Delhi
- Telangana will reach new heights under Revanth Reddy: Manickam Tagore
- Andhra Pradesh: Trains cancelled along KK line due to landslides near Taida Sivalingapuram
- Apple Faces Potential Triple Challenges in India Due to iPhone USB-C Issue
- Revanth Reddy to visit Parliament house to invite his colleagues
- Congress MLAs undergoing training at Ella hotel
- AP govt. extends the distribution of elderly pension by a day
Just In
Revanth Reddy to visit Parliament house to invite his colleagues
Highlights
CM designate A Revanth Reddy to visit Parliament House around noon to invite his friends for swearing in ceremony. Since he is MP from Malkajgiri...
CM designate A Revanth Reddy to visit Parliament House around noon to invite his friends for swearing in ceremony. Since he is MP from Malkajgiri constituency he would also have to resign from Lok Sabha membership.
He is likely to meet Speaker and submit his resignation. Meanwhile his recent statement while speaking at round table he said mera DNA Telangana KCRs DNA is that of Bihar.
They are kurmis if Bihar. The Saffron party picked up this now and says Rahul and Bihar CM Nitish should react. They said on Tuesday DMK MP spoke about Gaumutra states and CM designate spoke about Kurmis of Bihar. Why BJP picked up Revanths comment made at a round table before the elections is the big question
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS