Revanth Reddy to visit Parliament house to invite his colleagues

CM designate A Revanth Reddy to visit Parliament House around noon to invite his friends for swearing in ceremony. Since he is MP from Malkajgiri constituency he would also have to resign from Lok Sabha membership.

He is likely to meet Speaker and submit his resignation. Meanwhile his recent statement while speaking at round table he said mera DNA Telangana KCRs DNA is that of Bihar.

They are kurmis if Bihar. The Saffron party picked up this now and says Rahul and Bihar CM Nitish should react. They said on Tuesday DMK MP spoke about Gaumutra states and CM designate spoke about Kurmis of Bihar. Why BJP picked up Revanths comment made at a round table before the elections is the big question