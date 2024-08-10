Live
- India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, says Maldives President Muizzu
- EOW raids Maha businessman in multi-crore fraud case
- Assam among top states in grievance redressal: CM
- Venkaiah Naidu Advocates for Museum with stalwarts in Amaravati
- As PM Modi takes stock, BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of politicising Wayanad tragedy
- North Korean leader rejects international aid for flood damage
- South Korea, US to hold 6th round of defence cost-sharing talks in Washington next week
- Number of foreign doctors in S.Korea on rise amid medical walkout
- Ramiz Raja calls for continued Indo-Pak sports rivalry after Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra finish 1-2 in Paris Olympics
- PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad
Revanth Reddy Visits Google Headquarters in US, discusses on expansion of tech services
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who on a visit to the United States aimed at attracting investments and forging agreements to enhance Telangana's economic growth and job creation visited the renowned Google headquarters accompanied by Industries and IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and a delegation of high-ranking officials.
During the visit, the Telangana team engaged in productive discussions with Google’s senior executives. The talks centered on several key initiatives, including the expansion of tech services in Telangana, the construction of an AI City, the establishment of a Skill University, and other developmental projects designed to foster innovation and improve workforce readiness in the region.
