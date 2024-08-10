Revanth Reddy Visits Google Headquarters in US, discusses on expansion of tech services

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who on a visit to the United States aimed at attracting investments and forging agreements to enhance Telangana's economic growth and job creation visited the renowned Google headquarters accompanied by Industries and IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and a delegation of high-ranking officials.

During the visit, the Telangana team engaged in productive discussions with Google’s senior executives. The talks centered on several key initiatives, including the expansion of tech services in Telangana, the construction of an AI City, the establishment of a Skill University, and other developmental projects designed to foster innovation and improve workforce readiness in the region.

