Revanth responds to BRS protest, says bye bye KCR

Hyderabad: Reacting to BRS furious against Revanth Reddy who said that 8 hours of free electricity would be enough for farmers and the protests across Telangana on Wednesday by ruling party, the TPCC chief said that BRS was spreading false information against him.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he said "Even if Kalvakuntla siblings try to target Congress on 'three hours power' they will not come to power for the third time".

Revanth said, "Congress will come. Congress will provide 24-hour quality free electricity to farmers." A video of Congress Telangana in-charge Manik Rao Thakre speaking about giving 24-hour free electricity to farmers was attached to the tweet with a ‘Bye Bye KCR’ hashtag.

It is known that TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy's comments that 95 per cent of Telangana are small and marginal farmers and that 3 hours of electricity is enough for a farmer who farms in 3 acres has led to controversy