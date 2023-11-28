Revanth reveals his connection with TDP

Hyderabad: TPCC president Revanth Reddy made sensational comments. He said that he grew up politically because of TDP and because of Telugu Desam he got priority in Congress party. He said that he is currently a Congress supporter and has no connection with any other party. He said that after joining the Congress, he is working with commitment as a Congress worker.

He said that if necessary, he will campaign on behalf of Congress in AP as well. He said that an agreement was reached between BJP and BRS before the election. He commented that Prime Minister Modi is the boss of Chief Minister KCR. He reminded that BRS had supported BJP bills in Parliament. He made these comments while speaking in a programme organized by a TV channel.