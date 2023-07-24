Live
- Birlasoft Collaborates with Microsoft to Establish Generative AI Centre of Excellence, Driving Value Creation and Innovation
- 2BHK houses issue: Telangana HC gives permission to BJP for mahadharna in Hyderabad
- Heavy to very heavy rains to lash Telangana for next three days
- Adah Sharma’s ‘Commando,’ all set for streaming
- Tree cutting for Jagan’s helipad draws Pawan’s ire
- Viveka murder case: CBI throws light on secret witness issue
- Volunteer remark: Defamation case booked against Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada
- Switzerland's interest in innovation, Consul General talks with Minister
- Is ‘Jailer’ going on with lengthy run-time!
- Venue locked for ‘Bro’ pre-release event
Revanth slams Harish for comments against CPI and CPM
Says BRS had won the Munugodu bypolls with the support of the communists and now they are speaking against them
Hyderabad: TPCC president Revanth Reddy criticised Chief Minister KCR and Minister Harish Rao. He criticised that BRS had won the Munugodu bypolls with the support of the communists and now they are speaking against them.
The sooner the communist brothers understand about these chameleons, the better it will be for them and the society, Revanth suggested. Speaking at a programme, Harish said that communists don't even have activists, don't fall into the trap of CPI and CPM and Revanth criticized these comments made by the Minister.
