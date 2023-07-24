Revanth slams Harish for comments against CPI and CPM

Hyderabad: TPCC president Revanth Reddy criticised Chief Minister KCR and Minister Harish Rao. He criticised that BRS had won the Munugodu bypolls with the support of the communists and now they are speaking against them.



The sooner the communist brothers understand about these chameleons, the better it will be for them and the society, Revanth suggested. Speaking at a programme, Harish said that communists don't even have activists, don't fall into the trap of CPI and CPM and Revanth criticized these comments made by the Minister.