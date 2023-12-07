Revanth to be sworn in with 6 ministers

New Delhi/ Hyderabad: How to constitute a balanced cabinet? How to avoid any dissensions among the seniors and ensure that the party moves forward without any fissures kept the AICC leaders busy on Wednesday in New Delhi.

While the AICC summoned Revanth Reddy to New Delhi on Tuesday night for finalising the list of council of ministers, all aspirants and senior leaders air-dashed to Delhi on Wednesday and called on AICC president, party general secretary K C Venugopal, party observer D K Shivakumar and others. Though on record they said that it was a courtesy call to thank the leadership after the victory, they also added that they had thrown their hat into the ring.

Those who went to Delhi for lobbying include N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who was also a front-runner for the CM’s post, D Sridhar Babu, Prem Sagar Rao, P Sudharshan Reddy, and Shabir Ali.

Sources said that after hectic parleys with all the leaders and detailed consultation with Revanth Reddy, the high command has decided that Revanth Reddy will be sworn in as chief minister along with six others at LB Stadium on Thursday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will administer the oath of office.

The AICC leadership is of the opinion that further expansion of the cabinet should be done after all MLAs take oath in the Assembly and a new Speaker is elected. This process is likely to be completed in about a week’s time.

Sources said that Uttam Kumar Reddy was offered the Speaker’s post but he declined. It is said he wants some important portfolio.

Hence, it remains to be seen whether his name would figure in the list of ministers to take oath on Thursday or the high command would include his name in the second list. It is learnt that there was some resentment over certain portfolios among the seniors. D Sridhar Babu, P Sudarshan Reddy and Komatireddy Venkatreddy too want prime portfolios. In order to make it a balanced cabinet, the names of two young MLAs M Rohit and Yashaswini Reddy, who are below 30 years, are said to have been cleared and they are likely to take oath on Thursday along with Revanth. The cabinet will also have about four women ministers, including D Anasuya alias Seethakka.

