Revanth to embark on district tours

Hyderabad: With the aim to take governance to the doorsteps of the people, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to embark on district tours and send Secretaries and Collectors on field visits regularly.

The CM is said to have expressed his unhappiness over the failure of the Collectors in addressing public grievances. “Armchair governance has to stop,” he said. He made it clear that from now onwards, the Secretaries and Collectors will have to go on field visits and ensure in achieving the goals set by the government.

Revanth Reddy said during his district visits he would personally monitor the implementation of welfare programmes at the field level. He would also interact with people. The schedule for CM’s district tours will be released soon. He strongly felt that the Collectors should not confine themselves to their offices. They should visit hospitals, Anganwadi centres, schools and all other government service departments regularly and take measures to improve the conditions there.

The Secretaries have also been asked to come out with ideas for effective implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes within two weeks.

He told them that they can overhaul their departments and improve the efficiency in the administration from village to Secretariat level on their own and there will be no intervention.



He made it clear that all IAS officers must have perfect grip over their departments and related wings which come under their purview. They should have a clear understanding of the priorities of the Congress government.

The CM advised the officials to share innovative ideas directly with the CMO. Each officer has been asked to submit one idea to the government within two weeks.

The officials were directed to follow the office timings and be available in the Secretariat every day. They have been asked to hold meetings with the senior officers of all the districts once every month and review the programmes undertaken by their respective departments and the progress of the ongoing works. He said that promotions and incentives would be on the basis of their performance and no other considerations will be entertained.