Live
- Bold 2024 fashion trends embrace sustainable style
- I assure you, dream big, as I have the resolve to fulfill those aspirations: PM Modi
- Infertility and myths around food?
- Eat more veggies, legumes, nuts; less dairy & meat to cut Covid risk: Study
- New feature to let users share music audio during video call
- Paget’s Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- A guide to MBA education
- Revolutionising Indian-policing through generative AI interaction
- World Hindi Day 2024: Wishes, images, messages to share
- City Police to Enhance Surveillance with 250 High-Tech CCTV Cameras
Just In
Revanth to embark on first foreign visit from Jan 15
Highlights
Revanth will interact with world leaders in the corporate sectors and invite them to invest in Telangana state during the visit
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will embark on his first foreign visit to attend the World Economic Forum annual meetings at Davos. An official delegation led by the CM will visit Davos from January 15 to 18.
Principal Secretary to CM V Sheshadri, Principal Secretary to Industry and Commerce Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to CM Ajith Reddy, Special Chief Secretary to Investment Promotion and External Engagements E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Chief Security Officer Tafseer Iqubal and two support staff will accompany the CM during the foreign visit.
Revanth will interact with world leaders in the corporate sectors and invite them to invest in Telangana state during the visit.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS