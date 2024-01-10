Revanth to embark on first foreign visit from Jan 15

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will embark on his first foreign visit to attend the World Economic Forum annual meetings at Davos. An official delegation led by the CM will visit Davos from January 15 to 18.

Principal Secretary to CM V Sheshadri, Principal Secretary to Industry and Commerce Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to CM Ajith Reddy, Special Chief Secretary to Investment Promotion and External Engagements E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Chief Security Officer Tafseer Iqubal and two support staff will accompany the CM during the foreign visit.

Revanth will interact with world leaders in the corporate sectors and invite them to invest in Telangana state during the visit.