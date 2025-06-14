Revanth to interact with farmers as part of ‘Rythu Nestam’ on June 16

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to engage directly with farmers as part of the ‘Rythu Nestam’ programme on June 16.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao held a teleconference with district collectors to review arrangements for the ‘Rythu Nestham’ programme, which will take place at the Agricultural University on June 16. The Chief Secretary informed collectors that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s interaction with farmers would be telecast across all ‘Rythu Nestham’ centres. He instructed collectors to organise the event appropriately, inviting public representatives and ensuring a minimum attendance of 250 farmers from each area.

The Chief Secretary highlighted that this programme aims to connect farmers with agricultural experts via video conferencing. The video conferencing facility, previously available in 500 centres, has been expanded and will now be accessible in an additional 1,000 centres from June 16. Through this facility, experts will offer timely suggestions to farmers on suitable crops to cultivate and advanced farming techniques.

Secretary for Agriculture, Raghunandan Rao, requested collectors to depute mandal level officers to all ‘Rythu Nestham’ centres, alongside the concerned Agriculture Extension Officer for each cluster. He emphasised that the entire programme should be conducted in a festive atmosphere.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Secretary also held a teleconference with the DGP and other senior officials to assess the arrangements for the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards function, scheduled for June 14 at the HICC. During the teleconference, Special Commissioner for Information and Public Relations, Dr Harish, briefed that all arrangements were complete for conducting the programme on a grand scale. He confirmed that all departments are working in close coordination to ensure the smooth execution of the event.