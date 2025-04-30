  • Menu
Revanth to release SSC results today
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will release the results of SSC Public Examinations on Wednesday.

A total of 5,09,403 students, including 2,58,895 boys and 2,50,508 girls, appeared in the SSC exams conducted from March 21 to April 4. This time, students will be awarded both marks and grades.

Education Secretary Dr Yogita Rana has already said SSC certificates will be issued with subject-wise internal, external and total marks for the academic year 2024-25.

Students can view their results in the official websites: http://results.bse.telangana.gov.in/ or http://results.bsetelangana.org/.

