Revanth unveils Prime Volleyball League Season 4 poster
Hyderabad: The fourth season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) is all set to kick off on October 2, 2025, with Hyderabad playing host to the tournament, backed by the State Government.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the PVL Season 4 poster on Thursday, announcing the government’s complete support in hosting season 4 of the league.
“Telangana is a state that embraces sports with immense passion, and we are delighted to welcome the Prime Volleyball League to Hyderabad for its 4th season. Hosting such a tournament not only showcases our world-class sporting infrastructure but also inspires our youth to engage with sports. We extend our full support to the PVL team and look forward to a successful season that celebrates the spirit of volleyball and sports.”
Sports and Youth Services Minister Vakiti Srihari added, “We are thrilled to see the dedication of the organisers of Prime Volleyball League and the efforts being taken to provide one of the best sporting events in the city. We are elated to welcome the league back to our city and we are aligned in our vision to leave no stones unturned to ensure that the athletes, the sporting fans and the people of the city enjoy the thrilling volleyball action to the maximum.”