Review meeting on crime control held

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra has made it clear that the police should use technology as a weapon to control crime and in investigations. He said it was better to be vigilant for prevention than to react when crimes are committed. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, on Wednesday with the officers of all the police stations held review meeting in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

On the occasion, CP said that the police stations where high crime is being registered have been directed to prepare an appropriate plan to take preventive measures to reduce crime in the coming days and reduce the crime rate. The response of key CCS, ACP, DI, DS, and Investigation officers, who are key in criminal investigation and control, was given on the routes to be followed in criminal determination. The CP ordered the officials to be especially alert to chain snatching, burglaries, night thefts and automobile thefts. The officials should use modern technology in crime prevention and crime investigation, he said. He suggested that the perpetrators could be easily apprehended by coordinating all the departments as soon as the crime was committed. Everyone should be active in criminal investigation, not only to catch the criminals but also to file the chargesheet at the right time so that the criminals can be punished with proper evidence, the CP said. He gave instructions on how to rectify the deficiencies and complete the investigation of the cases expeditiously and the procedures to be followed in undertaking money recovery. Later, the officials were instructed to prepare a specific action plan to end the pending deadline by mobilizing available resources at all levels in line with state-level standards. The CP said the performance of each PS will be assessed from time to time to improve the investigation standards.

Crimes DCP Kalmeshwar Singanwar, Madhapur DCP Shilpavalli, DCP Indira, ADCP Narasimha Reddy, ACPs, Inspectors, DIs, SIs and other police personnel were present.

On Tuesday, Stephen Raveendra, conducted a surprise inspection at several police stations under the limits of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. The CP inspected Balanagar, Jeedimetla and Jagathgirigutta police stations. On this occasion, CP visited the surroundings of the police stations and took an in-depth look at the police station management and records management. As part of inspection, he thoroughly examined every record maintained by the police, such as the reception and GD entry.

He directed the officials at police station to increase patrols in line with the changing crime pattern. He also directed them to keep an eye on old criminals, suspects and rowdy sheeters within the police stations. The performance of crime patrols and functional vertical calls (Court duty, reception, BC / patrol mobile, crime teams, tech teams) in police stations was examined.

He said special attention should be paid to the supply of Ganja and immediate action should be taken against anyone involved in such illegal activities. He also directed that maintaining law and order and resolving women's issues should be given priority. Police are expected to perform their duties with dedication, he added. The CP discussed law, order and crime prevention strategies with the staff. He also spoke to the female police personnel and inquired about their problems. Balanagar DCP Sandeep, Balanagar ACP Purushottam, Balanagar Inspector MD. Waheeduddin, Jeedimetla Inspector Balaraju, Jagathgirigutta Inspector Saidulu, staff and others were present.