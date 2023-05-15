Revolt against PM Modi rule has begun: Jagadish Reddy

Veliminedu ( Nalgonda): Terming the BJP’s defeat in Karnataka as people’s revolt against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy lauded the people of the State for turning against the misguided administration.



Speaking to media persons he spoke to the media along with local MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah after worshiping at the Lord Hanuma temple, Veliminedu under Chityal mandal in the district, the Minister said the people of Karnataka have shown Modi in this election what a people’s revolt is like. The results of Karnataka have proved what will happen if people turn against Modi’s rule.

He said that Modi has a history of forming unethical governments in nine states. He blamed the BJP for forming governments in an undemocratic manner without considering the verdict of the people. That is why the Kannada Nata people have explained real democracy, he said.

Minister Jagdish Reddy warned that the whole of India is gearing up to teach the BJP a lesson in the next elections.