Revolutionary Balladeer Gaddar Remembered on His Birth Anniversary at YSR Square

Gadwal: Renowned people's poet and revolutionary balladeer Gaddar was honored on his birth anniversary in a grand celebration organized by the Telangana State Cultural Department at YSR Square. District Public Relations Officer Mohammad Arifuddin described Gaddar as a legendary artist who played a crucial role in the Telangana movement, making the entire world proud of his contributions.

The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the District Public Relations Officer, accompanied by Telangana Cultural Troupe artists. They paid floral tributes to Gaddar’s portrait, remembering his relentless fight for people's rights through his powerful songs and activism.

The program featured performances by members of the District Telangana Cultural Troupe, who sang songs originally performed by Gaddar, as well as new compositions dedicated to his legacy. The soulful renditions brought back memories of his revolutionary spirit, resonating deeply with the audience.

Artists and cultural activists including Relare Prasad, Ramadevi, Swami, Keshavulu, Krishna, Hazrat, Rahul, Bhupati, Kavitha, leaders from people’s organizations, representatives of the all-party committee, and members of Praja Natya Mandali actively participated in the event, making it a fitting tribute to Gaddar’s enduring legacy.