Live
- Google Chrome Improves Access to Saved Passwords Across Devices
- Kajari Teej 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Significance, and Heartfelt Wishes
- Sembcorp to set up Rs 36,238-cr ammonia plant in TN
- Beauty Myths Debunked: Fact vs. Fiction in Skincare and Beauty
- 2 panchayat staff nabbed by ACB
- IAS topper stresses on focus, hard work
- Vijay Thalapathy’s ‘The Greatest of All Time’ Gets U/A Certification
- Supreme Court To Hear CBI's Progress Report On Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
- Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Response At Thiruvananthapuram Airport
- Civic apathy claims life of 8-yr-old girl
Just In
RGK Hospital incident deeply disturbed the whole country: Eatala
Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender said that the incident at RGK Hospital, Kolkata, deeply disturbed the whole country.
Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender said that the incident at RGK Hospital, Kolkata, deeply disturbed the whole country.
Speaking to the representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) who met him at his residence on Wednesday, he said government hospitals are the respite for the poor. The agitation of people in the society reflects the failure of the politicians and assured them that he would do his level best in addressing their grievances.
Earlier, the IMA team expressed doubts that efforts are being made to suppress the real reasons behind the death of the resident doctor at RGK Hospital, Kolkata. They urged the MP to be their voice in the Parliament for delivering justice in the incident. Expressing their grievances, the doctors said “As women, the lady doctors are on duty for 36 hours. However, female doctors do not have proper toilets and rest facilities and also no protection in the hospitals.”