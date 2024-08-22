RGK Hospital incident deeply disturbed the whole country: Eatala

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender said that the incident at RGK Hospital, Kolkata, deeply disturbed the whole country.



Speaking to the representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) who met him at his residence on Wednesday, he said government hospitals are the respite for the poor. The agitation of people in the society reflects the failure of the politicians and assured them that he would do his level best in addressing their grievances.

Earlier, the IMA team expressed doubts that efforts are being made to suppress the real reasons behind the death of the resident doctor at RGK Hospital, Kolkata. They urged the MP to be their voice in the Parliament for delivering justice in the incident. Expressing their grievances, the doctors said “As women, the lady doctors are on duty for 36 hours. However, female doctors do not have proper toilets and rest facilities and also no protection in the hospitals.”