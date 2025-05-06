Live
- ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata in NRI quota medical admissions scam
- IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Bengaluru on 6 May: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely
- Ayush manufacturing sector grew 8x in last 10 years, huge potential for economy, export: Centre
- Backing tough diplomatic measures, Iltija Mufti seeks relief for Pak women living in Kashmir for decades
- SC junks plea of Shah Zafar ‘heir’ staking claim of Red Fort
- Kerala BJP condemns midnight arrest of journalist Shajan Skaria
- RBI Increases Gold Reserves by 25 Tonnes Amid Rising Gold Prices
- Andhra Pradesh: 47th CRDA authority to meet today
- Three drown during temple festival in TN's Tiruvallur
- India ‘starts work on hydro projects’
RGUKT faculty member awarded PhD
Nirmal: Vice Chancellor Prof Goverdhan congratulated Chintam Shravan, a faculty member at RGUKT, on receiving PhD degree here on Monday.He received...
Nirmal: Vice Chancellor Prof Goverdhan congratulated Chintam Shravan, a faculty member at RGUKT, on receiving PhD degree here on Monday.
He received his PhD from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Osmania University on the topic “Performance Optimisation of GC-eDRAM Memory Controller for Multi-Processor SoC”.
The research was led by Prof. Kalim Fathima, Supervisor, and Mr. P. Chandra Shekhar, Co-Supervisor.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Professor Govardhan praised Chintam Shravan’s research and said, “Young researchers are paving the way for advanced technology. Such research will contribute to the development of industries.”
He dedicated his PhD degree to his parents Chintam Ramesh and Hemalatha.
The students and faculty of the university congratulated him on receiving the PhD degree.