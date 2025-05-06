RGUKT faculty member awarded PhD

Nirmal: Vice Chancellor Prof Goverdhan congratulated Chintam Shravan, a faculty member at RGUKT, on receiving PhD degree here on Monday.

He received his PhD from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Osmania University on the topic “Performance Optimisation of GC-eDRAM Memory Controller for Multi-Processor SoC”.

The research was led by Prof. Kalim Fathima, Supervisor, and Mr. P. Chandra Shekhar, Co-Supervisor.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Professor Govardhan praised Chintam Shravan’s research and said, “Young researchers are paving the way for advanced technology. Such research will contribute to the development of industries.”

He dedicated his PhD degree to his parents Chintam Ramesh and Hemalatha.

The students and faculty of the university congratulated him on receiving the PhD degree.