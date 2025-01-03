Live
Rice millers greet dist top officials
The Collector of Nalgonda District. Ila Tripathi, and Additional Collector J Srinivas were ex-tended New Year greetings on the occasion of the English New Year 2025, During this meet-ing, a key discussion was held regarding the procurement and delivery of Custom Milled Rice (CMR) for the Kharif season of 2024-25.
The delegation requested the issuance of necessary government orders and permissions to facilitate the delivery of the procured paddy to the government.
This meeting was attended by prominent members of the Nalgonda District Rice Millers Asso-ciation, including president Karnati Narayana, general secretary Repala Bhadradri Ramulu, honorary president Chittipolu Yadagiri, executive ,ember Julakanti Indra Reddy, and Devara-konda Center Rice Millers Association president Samudrala Venkateshwarlu. The programme emphasised the collective efforts required to streamline the CMR procurement and ensure time-ly delivery to meet government standards and requirements.