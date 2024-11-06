Riled by residency rule, medicos demand govt to scrap G.O. 148

Hyderabad: The medicos who have done MBBS in Telangana have turned non-locals, thanks to the GO 148 which is making it difficult for these students to pursue their post graduate studies. As per the new rules, the students who have studied Intermediate in other states are considered as non-local candidates.

There are about 4,000 to 5,000 MBBS doctors who are on verge of rejection in their domicile status in Telangana and also in other states and may be deprived of higher studies. The students rued that the government order was issued two days prior to the notification of PG counselling. These students have now urged the State government to consider the students who have completed MBBS in Telangana as locals by providing grace period and allow permission for PG counselling.

A medico who wished not to be named said that the neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and others have been considering the students who have pursued MBBS in their states irrespective of their schooling years as local. “When these states declared ‘doing MBBS’ as the main criteria to define locality, the students who have migrated to the state of Telangana seats in various categories, automatically attain the status of non-local in their individual states. And now, according to the new perspective we are being considered as non-locals even here in Telangana leaving us nowhere,” said the medico.

The students wanted the government to provide some grace period so as to overcome the rejection of their applications in PG counselling. One of the medicos said that they have done MBBS in Telangana during 2014 to 2023. During this time, the Telangana State had a joint capital for ten years. “When we completed the MBBS, we became non-local. We will not be considered local in any other state as well. For a student from the other caste (OCs) with no reservation facility, it will be difficult to get a desired seat in PG because of loss of local category,” said the doctor.

The medicos wanted the government to reconsider its decision or take a decision on providing grace period as the DGHS will be releasing the merit list and their applications are on verge of getting rejected because of GO 148.