Road devpt in Mudhole constituency under the HAM Scheme: MLA Pawar
MLA Pawar Ramarao Patel announced from Hyderabad on Wednesday that under the HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) scheme, funds have been sanctioned for the construction of 25 roads in the first phase in the Mudhole constituency.
He stated that the government will soon initiate the tender process and begin the works. He also mentioned that a significant number of roads will be constructed under the R&B (Roads and Buildings) department.
Plans are being formulated to undertake road construction works in the constituency with a budget of 300 crore. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Seethakka, and District In-charge Minister Jupally Krishna Rao for prioritizing road development in the Mudhole constituency during the first phase.