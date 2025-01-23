Live
- A community-driven ‘cascade’ focuses on sustainable water management
- Wipro to Open New IT Centre in Hyderabad, Creating 5,000 Jobs
- Israeli delegation in Cairo for talks on 2nd phase of Gaza ceasefire: Sources
- Ex-Serviceman Murders Wife, Cooks Body in Pressure Cooker
- PM to inaugurate Utkarsh Odisha on Jan 28
- Congress to restructure organisation in Kerala
- Selfie with wife led security forces to corner Maoist Chalapathi
- Kishan moots new tech to check illegal mining
- Odisha govt hikes risk allowance of SOG jawans
- Majhi flays BJD govt’s 5T school model
Just In
Road safety awareness rally held
Aspart of the Road Safety Month, an awareness rally was conducted in Nagarkurnool town on Wednesday.
Nagarkurnool: Aspart of the Road Safety Month, an awareness rally was conducted in Nagarkurnool town on Wednesday. The event was inaugurated by District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath and District Collector Badavath Santosh. Organized under the aegis of the district transport department, the rally proceeded from the police station to Ambedkar Chowk, aiming to raise public awareness about traffic rules and road safety.
Students, police officers, transport department representatives, and RTC officials actively participated in the event. Holding placards and raising slogans such as ‘Wearing a Helmet Protects Lives’ and ‘Follow Traffic Rules to Prevent Accidents,’ participants marched through the streets.
The District Collector emphasized that road safety is a collective responsibility. He urged everyone to strictly follow traffic rules to prevent accidents. He highlighted the importance of wearing helmets for two-wheeler riders and cautioned against activities like drunk driving and using mobile phones while driving.
The SP stated that several measures are being implemented to reduce road accidents in the district. He stressed that public cooperation is crucial in minimizing fatalities and encouraged everyone to adhere to road safety regulations.