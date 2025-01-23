Road safety awareness rally held

Nagarkurnool: Aspart of the Road Safety Month, an awareness rally was conducted in Nagarkurnool town on Wednesday. The event was inaugurated by District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath and District Collector Badavath Santosh. Organized under the aegis of the district transport department, the rally proceeded from the police station to Ambedkar Chowk, aiming to raise public awareness about traffic rules and road safety.

Students, police officers, transport department representatives, and RTC officials actively participated in the event. Holding placards and raising slogans such as ‘Wearing a Helmet Protects Lives’ and ‘Follow Traffic Rules to Prevent Accidents,’ participants marched through the streets.

The District Collector emphasized that road safety is a collective responsibility. He urged everyone to strictly follow traffic rules to prevent accidents. He highlighted the importance of wearing helmets for two-wheeler riders and cautioned against activities like drunk driving and using mobile phones while driving.

The SP stated that several measures are being implemented to reduce road accidents in the district. He stressed that public cooperation is crucial in minimizing fatalities and encouraged everyone to adhere to road safety regulations.