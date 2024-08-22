Live
Roadblock in Protest Against the Death of Kolkata Medical Student
In protest against the death of a medical student in Kolkata, students of the Nagarkurnool Medical College staged a roadblock (rasta roko) on Thursday.
Nagarkurnool: In protest against the death of a medical student in Kolkata, students of the Nagarkurnool Medical College staged a roadblock (rasta roko) on Thursday. The students boycotted their classes and conducted a protest to demand justice for the victim of the tragic incident in Kolkata.
Starting with demonstrations in the premises of the District General Hospital, the medical students carried placards and raised slogans seeking justice. They then marched in a rally to Ambedkar Chowrasta, where they staged a large-scale rasta roko, blocking the area. The students also performed a skit at the site, reenacting the horrific incident to raise awareness.
The play deeply moved the onlookers and townspeople, bringing many to tears. Through the performance, the students vividly depicted the brutal events surrounding the incident. Following the Skit , the medical students urged the government to take immediate action, demanding strict punishment for the culprits and justice for the victim. They also called for increased protection for medical professionals. The protest concluded with a rally, joined by a significant number of medical and nursing students.