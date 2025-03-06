RoboTech on to rescue SLBC tunnel workers

Hyderabad: Robotic technology is being integrated into the ongoing rescue operations at the SLBC tunnel. On the 10th day of operations, a Hyderabad-based robotics company visited the site to assess the situation and determine the necessity of deploying robotic assistance to accelerate the process.

Rescue teams have already utilised water jets and loco trains to remove debris accumulated on the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) and within the tunnel. Officials estimate that it will take at least three days to clear the slush and soil mounds to rescue the eight workers trapped inside. The primary challenge remains dismantling the TBM, a process being carried out at an accelerated pace. Additionally, clearing the slush from the tunnel is a significant hurdle after the TBM is removed.

State Disaster Management Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and Nagarkurnool District Collector Badawat Santosh held a review meeting with top officials overseeing the relief operations. The officials analyzed the rescue efforts across various departments. Given the critical role of the Border Roads Organization in deploying water jets and loco trains, all other departments were urged to cooperate in ensuring the swift completion of the rescue mission.

Significant progress has been made in removing debris from the final section of the tunnel boring operation. Areas of surface disturbance, identified through ground-penetrating radar, are being rapidly cleared. Mud removal from the left side of the TBM is progressing efficiently with the help of water jets.

A delegation from the National Center for Seismology, Delhi, along with representatives from NV Robotics, Hyderabad, visited the tunnel to evaluate the feasibility of deploying robotic technology. Officials were given a demonstration of how water jets have been effectively used to clear accumulated soil on the TBM.

Additionally, the conveyor belt has been restored, and its commissioning is nearing completion. Authorities stated that all obstacles are being systematically addressed to expedite the rescue operations.