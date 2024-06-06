Ronald Rose inspects water stagnation points

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ronald Rose along with engineering wing officers inspected various water stagnation points in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He instructed the officers to solve the stagnation issue as early as possible. On Wednesday, Ronald Rose inspected water stagnation points at Mercury Hotel and Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, RTA office in Somajiguda along with ENC Zia Uddin. The commissioner directed the engineering officers to take steps to ensure that the flood water recedes swiftly. He directed proposals for construction of culverts at Mercury Hotel and Lake View Guest House to direct flood water from Erram Manzil Metro station.

Later, Ronald Rose visited Somajiguda and directed the officials to take strict measures to avoid flood water problems in Khairtabad area.