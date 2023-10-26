ROs told to provide basic infrastructure at polling stations

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Election Officer Ronald Rose on Wednesday told the ROs of the district to provide basic infrastructure in the polling stations under their jurisdiction.

At a review meeting, along with Deputy DEO Anudeep Durishetti, he said the ROs should arrange minimum infrastructure such as ramps, drinking water, toilets and other facilities in the polling centres. At each station parking facilities should be identified in government and private places.

Rose said slips with information of the voter’s electoral serial number, polling date, polling station and time should be distributed to every house as soon as possible. The route map should be included in Google map so that voters can reach their polling centre without any trouble. In the light of allegation that voter slips were being distributed by political leaders, he ordered strict action against such BLOs.

The DEO said the absent, shifted, death lists should be collected constituency wise. The ROs should provide information to agents of parties. Phone numbers of every voter need to be collected so that brief information could be given through SMS to vote.

He said the facility of voting at home through Form-12D has been provided to elderly and disabled who are above 80 years of age. Voter assistant booths should be set up in polling centres to clear doubts of voters.

Additional Commissioner Sneha Sabarish, Khairatabad RO zonal commissioner Venkatesh Dotre, Yakutpura RO Venkatachary, Cantonment CEO Madhukar Naik, Additional Commissioner (election officer) Shankaraiah and others attended the meeting.