Rosaiah was a deft economist and statesman: Minister

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Konijeti Rosaiah, held the rare distinction of presenting the State Budget a remarkable 16 times, a feat that underscored not only his political acumen but also his profound economic expertise. Minister for IT and Industries, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, paid tribute to Mr Rosaiah on Friday, stating that he was “not merely a politician, but a seasoned economist and policymaker.”

Speaking at the 92nd birth anniversary celebrations of Konijeti Rosaiah at Ravindra Bharathi, the Minister highlighted Mr Rosaiah as a true statesman who commanded admiration across the political spectrum, including from the opposition, due to his unwavering commitment to principled and value-based politics. Mr Sridhar Babu remarked, “Despite rising to the highest positions, he remained humble and grounded. It is a matter of great pride and joy that a statue of such a towering leader is being unveiled today at Lakdikapul, a fitting tribute to a man of such stature.”

The Minister further stated that Mr Rosaiah never actively sought power; rather, responsibilities and positions gravitated towards him. Beginning his journey as an ordinary party worker, he ascended through sheer merit to serve as MLC, MLA, MP, Minister, Chief Minister, and Governor, dignifying each role with unwavering integrity and excellence. “Rosaiah’s eloquence, constant study, administrative prowess, and unwavering loyalty to the party were the hallmarks of his public life. There can be no doubt that these qualities elevated his stature and legacy,” Mr Sridhar Babu affirmed.

He further emphasised that until his last breath, Mr Rosaiah remained dedicated to public service, known for his meticulous study of issues and for being the voice of the people within the Legislature. Mr Sridhar Babu recalled that Mr Rosaiah spoke with remarkable clarity and courage, particularly on legislative bills, and his speeches continue to serve as guiding lessons. On a personal note, the Minister shared that Mr Rosaiah was very close to his family, serving as a mentor and guiding light who shared a warm rapport with his father, Duddilla Sripada Rao. Mr Sridhar Babu expressed immense honour at having had the privilege of serving as a minister in the same cabinet as Mr Rosaiah.

Drawing inspiration from Mr Rosaiah’s enduring legacy, the Minister concluded that the people’s government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is tirelessly working for the comprehensive development of Telangana. Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Jupally Krishna Rao, and other prominent leaders were also present at the programme.