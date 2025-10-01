Rose Garden and Annadanam Announced During Maharnavami Celebrations

Gadwal: On the occasion of Maharnavami, devotees participated in a special annadanam (community meal) organized at the Devasthanam Annadanam Satram located in the Prasad Scheme building. The event was made possible through a generous donation of Rs. 50,000 by Sri Sreekrishna Rambhoopal, a prominent descendant of the Gadwal family, who also actively participated in serving the devotees.

In addition, Sri Sreekrishna Rambhoopal announced plans to develop a rose garden in the vacant space behind the Sri Jogulamba Ammavari Temple, adding a serene and aesthetic touch to the temple premises.

Meanwhile, as part of the Maharnavami celebrations, the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple located within the Sri Balabrahmeswara Swamy Temple premises hosted the celestial wedding (Kalyanam) of Lord Venkateswara, drawing devotees who participated in the festive rituals with devotion and reverence.

The temple authorities expressed their gratitude to all devotees and donors who contributed to the smooth conduct of the religious and charitable events.