RR administration finalising electoral rolls for proposed local body polls

Rangareddy: The Rangareddy district administration is busy finalising electoral boundaries in preparation for the proposed local body elections. However, no strong political fervour is being witnessed at the ground level. According to the in-charge District Additional Collector K Srinivas, the final list of MPTC and ZPTC seats will be released on September 10. The announcement came during a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties held at the District Collectorate in Kongarakalan on Monday.

The Additional Collector stated that the draft voter list had already been released in accordance with the orders of the State Election Commission. He urged political party representatives to bring any objections regarding the draft list and polling stations to the notice of officials so that they can be resolved. He said the final list will be published after examining all objections and making necessary changes.

Meanwhile, political parties have started to identify and select suitable candidates at the mandal level for the upcoming elections. Political leaders have also begun lobbying to secure the support of their respective party leaderships. However, apart from a few closed-door strategy meetings by leaders from mainstream parties like Congress, BRS, and BJP, no strong election fervour has been observed among party cadres in the district. The meeting saw the presence of Zilla Parishad CEO Krishna Reddy, Deputy CEO Ranga Rao, and representatives from the Indian National Congress, BRS, BJP, CPI(M), CPI, and TDP, among others.