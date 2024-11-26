RRR oustees urge KTR for help

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): The displaced residents of the RRR project submitted a petition to former minister and BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR), requesting a revision of the designed alignment for the project.

KTR, while on his way to Mahabubabad district on Monday, stopped at Choutuppal, where the displaced residents shared their grievances with him. They explained how they were losing their lands, houses, and house plots due to the RRR project.

KTR assured them that he would exert pressure on the government to modify the alignment.

Those who participated in submitting the petition included displaced residents Mallesham, Borem Prakash Reddy, Venkatesh, Prabhakar Reddy, Chinthala Surender Reddy, Jala Jangaiah, and others.