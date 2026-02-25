Rs 10 crore NRI bonanza to modernise KMC Warangal facilities

Hanumakonda: In a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure in Warangal, a group of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) has pledged a massive donation of Rs 10 crore for the development of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC). The announcement was made by Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy at a press conference held on Tuesday at his camp office in Balasamudram, Hanumakonda. The MLA stated that the contribution materialised following his recent visit to the United States, where he met several NRIs originally from Warangal and appealed to them to support the development of their native city. Responding positively to his call, nearly 200 NRIs, under the leadership of Dr Sujeeth Kumar, came forward to collectively contribute Rs 10 crore towards strengthening medical infrastructure at KMC.

According to the MLA, the funds will be utilised to procure modern medical equipment, establish additional wards, enhance essential patient facilities and improve training resources for medical students. The donation is expected to facilitate the installation of advanced CT scan and MRI equipment, strengthen emergency medical services and expand surgical facilities. Thousands of residents from the Warangal West constituency depend on Kakatiya Medical College and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGM) for affordable medical treatment. These institutions predominantly cater to poor and middle-class families, making the contribution a significant step towards improving public healthcare access in the region.

Mr Reddy described the gesture as a matter of pride for the constituency. He said that the donation was not merely financial assistance but an investment in the health security of the people of Warangal West. He added that the commitment shown by NRIs towards their homeland would inspire others who had settled abroad to contribute to the development of their native place.

The MLA further noted that development works related to roads, drainage systems, drinking water supply and educational institutions were progressing swiftly in the constituency. He affirmed that the government remained equally committed to strengthening the healthcare sector alongside other areas of development.