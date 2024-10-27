Rs 10,000 crore allocated for development of Hyderabad: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has said that some political forces have been carrying out a malicious campaign for the last few months against development works in Hyderabad.

An amount of Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for development of Hyderabad city and this is for capital expenditure alone, he said while speaking at the Property Show organised by NEREDCO at Hitex here on Saturday. Bhatti said that “Hyderabad is ours, belongs to all of us and it is a jewel in the crown of India and is emerging as a global city”.

The State government is sincere and determined to develop Hyderabad on a big scale. Hyderabad is a city that is home to all, he reiterated. Disclosing that Rs 10,000 crore is allocated for development of Hyderabad city, he pointed out that it was only for capital expenditure. These funds would be utilised for providing facilities like flyovers, underpasses, drainages and to attract real estate developers from across the world.

Drinking water is being provided from Godavari, Krishna, Manjira rivers without giving scope for drinking water problem. The Outer Ring Road around Hyderabad gained prominence in the entire country. International airport, multi-speciality hospitals, prestigious institutions like JNTU, IIIT are in Hyderabad. The State government is thinking of developing them further for the benefit of future generations, he said.

Elaborating further on Hyderabad development, the Deputy Chief Minister said that 39 STPs have been sanctioned for the treatment of polluted drains. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and State government are firm in their decision to provide beautiful life to the Musi oustees.

Residential towers will be constructed for Musi oustees in the same area with all the facilities. Integrated schools will be constructed for the children of the Musi displaced people. The displaced DWCRA women group members will be given interest free loans to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore and small scale units will be set up to provide employment opportunities, he said.