Rs 15 crore to be utilised for devpt across wards in Bhainsa: MLA

Nirmal: MLA Pawar Ramarao Patel emphasised that Rs 15 crore funds should be utilised to carry out development works across all wards of Bhainsa town.

He made these remarks during a review meeting with municipal officials held at his residence in Bhainsa on Friday. With Rs 15 crore sanctioned for 14 development works, the MLA discussed changes in project plans. He directed officials to prioritise areas with severely damaged roads and places lacking proper drainage systems.

He also suggested sending proposals to the government for development works worth Rs 3.75 crore under the Urban Infrastructure Fund.

Special attention should be given to resolving issues in suburban colonies and other areas facing significant problems.

He stressed that development should be ensured in every ward.

The review meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, Municipal DE Jadhav Santosh, Work Inspectors Anil and Ansar.