Rs 3.5 cr bridge, road repair works launched

Gadwal: Major infrastructure development works have commenced in the Alampur constituency with the launch of bridge culvert repairs and BT (blacktop) road restoration, aimed at improving transport and safety for the public. The initiative, supported by MLA Sri Vijayudu and the MLC, is being implemented with a substantial funding of Rs 3.5 crore.

The repair works cover the dilapidated bridge culverts near the Dargah area on the Aiza–Kurnool road, falling under Aiza Municipality limits, along with 6 kilometers of BT road which had deteriorated due to prolonged usage and lack of maintenance.

During his inspection of the site, MLA Vijayudu expressed concerns over the current condition of the culverts and roads, stating that the damaged infrastructure could cause major disruptions to the movement of heavy vehicles and daily commuters. He emphasized the urgency of completing the works swiftly and directed the R&B Department officials – AE Altaf, DE Subhash, and contractor Nagayya Naidu – to carry out the repairs with quality and speed.

“The bridge culverts are in a critical state. If not addressed immediately, they could pose serious risks to public safety and transport. The sanctioned funds must be utilized efficiently to ensure that the road is made fully functional at the earliest,” said MLA Vijayudu during his visit.

The inspection program was also attended by several BRS Party leaders and local representatives.

The launch of these infrastructure improvements marks a significant step toward better road connectivity and public convenience in the Alampur region. Local residents and travelers are expected to benefit greatly from the upgraded infrastructure, which is poised to enhance transport efficiency and safety in the area.