Rs 3,500 crore allocation for Industries sector

Hyderabad: The most happening Industries department received a big boost, with an allocation of Rs 3,500 crore to implement Mega Master Plan 2025, industrial incentives and Greenfield pharma clusters in the 2025-2026 budget outlay. Green pharma clusters will be coming up in Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar districts.

To promote inclusive industrial growth, the government has decided to allocate five percent of plots in new industrial parks to women entrepreneurs and 15 per cent to SC/ST entrepreneurs. Additionally, SC/ST entrepreneurs will receive a land cost subsidy of up to 50 per cent, subject to a maximum limit of Rs 50 lakh, to encourage their participation in the industrial sector.

To achieve widespread industrial growth across Telangana by 2050, the government has introduced the Mega Master Plan 2050. As part of this initiative, the government was establishing sector-specific industrial clusters across Telangana in key industries such as IT, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food processing, sports, automobiles, garments, metalware, handlooms, and jewellery manufacturing, among others. These clusters will drive economic expansion, job creation, and infrastructure development throughout the state. Further, the government is establishing the Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor along both sides of NH 163, creating a strategic growth corridor that will attract investments and boost regional industrialisation.

To strengthen Telangana’s position as a global pharmaceutical and life sciences hub, the government plans to establish Greenfield Pharma Clusters in the Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar districts.