Rs 5,100 sanctioned under Rythu Bandhu scheme for Rabi in TS

Hyderabad: Telangana government has released funds for the Rythu Bandhu scheme. The principal secretary of Agriculture Department C Partha Sarathi has issued orders granting Rs 5,100 crore for the coming Rabi season in the state. The government has released these funds towards meeting the expenditure for the Investment Support Scheme.

While the government allocated ₹12,862 crore for the Rythu Bandhu scheme for 2019-20, it released ₹6,862 crore during Kharif and credited into the bank accounts of farmers.

Recently, the state government has sanctioned Rs 5,100 crore for the Rabi season. Following the directions of the Finance Department, the Agriculture Department has issued orders releasing the funds.

The Agriculture Department will provide the details of the farmers to the Finance Department as the administrative approvals are cleared for the release of the grants. Immediately, after the details are submitted, the Finance Department will deposit the amount into the bank accounts of the farmers.