Rs 600 crore boost for Nalgonda: Komatireddy vows systematic devpt

Nalgonda: Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy emphasised the systematic development of Nalgonda town under a master plan. He assured that drinking water issues would be addressed using the Panagal Udaya Samudram reservoir, which will be filled after the ongoing harvest season. Transformers of 5 MVA and 8 MVA capacities have been installed to resolve power outages, with Rs 600 crore allocated for road and drainage development.

To ensure proper waste management, the municipality plans to distribute two separate bins for wet and dry waste within the next 15 days, encouraging public cooperation. Additionally, Rs 125 crore has been sanctioned under the Special Development Fund for further infrastructure work. An under-ground drainage project will be completed next year. The Minister also reviewed upcoming plans under the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, which sanctioned Rs 12 crore for the town’s roadworks, including dividers and central lighting, expected to be completed by June.

For tourism promotion, the minister proposed developing Latif Saheb Gutta and Brahman Gutta with a Rs 120 crore double road and a ropeway project to connect both hills. This initiative is expected to boost tourism. Additionally, the construction of the Bakkatayikunta Lift Irrigation Project will be initiated soon, aiming to improve groundwater levels in Nalgonda.

The Minister directed officials to ensure drinking water supply without interruptions, monitor reservoirs, and complete water tank works using additional staff if necessary.

Further, he urged citizens to fulfill tax responsibilities and assist in waste management. Discussions on school uniform production and revenue collection through self-help women’s groups were also held during the review meeting. Present at the meeting were District Collector Ila Tripathi, Additional Collector J. Srinivas, Municipal Commissioner Syed Musab Ahmed, and other officials.