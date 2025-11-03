RS Praveen Kumar slams CM over police action

Hyderabad: BRS party leader RS Praveen Kumar on Sunday reacted strongly to the protest by the students of the Social Welfare Gurukul College on the Shadnagar Bypass Road. He directly questioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy about a series of developments involving students in Telangana.

He said that the students of the Gurukul protested on NH 44 after allegedly being harassed by the college Principal Sailaja. He strongly condemned the attack on the students by a female police constable in plain clothes. He described it as cruel that the students were forcibly arrested by the police and put in vehicles. He asked what is actually happening in Telangana.

“Is this the justice that girls are getting in Indiramma’s rule? As the state Education Minister, the Chief Minister should be solving their problems but you are arresting them in a cruel manner. The Congress government says one thing about the women and does another. In Jubilee Hills, women will defeat you and teach you wisdom,” warned RS Praveen Kumar.