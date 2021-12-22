RSS convenes meeting over renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to hold a coordination meeting from Januaray 5 to January 7, 2022, raising the debate over renaming of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.

In a tweet, RSS said that the Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting) of the chief functionaries of various organizations inspired by the RSS working in different areas of social life will be held from 5th to 7th Jan 2022 at Bhagyanagar, Telangana.

RSS mentioned to hold the meeting in Bhagyanagar instead of Hyderabad has raised many eyebrows. It is known that the party along with BJP has been demanding to rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.

During the assembly and Greater Hyderabad election, the BJP leaders announced to rename Hyderabad if they emerge victorious. Also, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said that Hyderabad should be renamed as Bhagyanagar similarly like Faizabad renamed as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj.