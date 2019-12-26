RSS mantra for well-being of all

Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat called upon the people of the country to be part of the Sangh's mission for a "Just Success" (Dharma Vijay) to bring social transformation to make the country succeed in every sphere of life and for the well-being of all.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the three-day Vijay Sankalp Shivir here on Wednesday, Bhagwat said, "Hindus mean all those who consider this country as their motherland, those who work selflessly for the betterment and well-being all and those who adhere to the laws, rules and regulations exist for the betterment of everyone."

Thus, all the 130-crore populace are Hindus and they should resolutely walk together to bring a transformation of society for the well-being of all.

The comments of RSS chief have come at a time when there is a nationwide debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He said the country has inherited such values which aspire for the well-being of all in which those who accept, reject the God and belongs to different ways of worship, place, language are part and parcel of living together.

Mohan Bhagwat said there are three kinds of successes in the world. One kind of success is in which people who are already in trouble try to drag everyone into trouble causing disturbance and destruction.

It is Asur Vijay led by darkness and destructive, chaotic forces. The second kind of success is driven by those who put their self-interest and self-glory above everything.

"They want all the power, wealth and everything under their control. They use people to fight among themselves and use them for their own interest.

They look different in appearance, but their actions speak in the kind of success they are aspiring," he said.

But, "tradition of this country rejects both kinds of success and approves only Dharma Vijay drive-by Satvic forces which are constructive, harmonious and aspire for the happiness of all," he added.

To resolve this conflict in society, the RSS chief referring to Rabindranath Tagore said that the success of the country comes not from the political means but from social transformation, through achieving "Swadesh Samaj".

For this, society will figure out solutions from within and that solution, Bhagawat said, will be a "Hindu solution" to achieve betterment and well-being of all.

There is a popular saying, 'unity in diversity' but our country moves one step forward. It is not the unity in diversity but the diversity itself is unity, said Bhagwat.

To bring the social transformation, the RSS chief said a vast country like India needs more than one selfless leader.

Every street and colony should have such selfless leaders who can set examples to others and the RSS is working towards that end.

He said men and women should join hands and work together and asked them to be part of the mission to achieve "Just Success". "We need to stand on our feet to achieve it. All men and women should work.

It has to be a movement of everyone and make it as part of their lives," he said.

He invited everyone to become part of RSS Sakha for an hour to inherit the values to work for the Dharma Vijay.

Earlier, Cyient Executive Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy who attended the meeting as the guest described the RSS as one of the biggest NGOs in the world trying to impart values, Indian culture and tradition and protecting the same.

He stressed on the importance of values, education, skills and empowerment of women to build a better future for the country.