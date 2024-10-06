RTC Driver Dies of Heart Attack While Driving Bus

Live
Ramesh Singh Saves Passengers as He Stops Bus Near Husnabad
Siddipet: A tragic incident occurred near Gajwel when Ramesh Singh, a driver with the Huzurabad RTC depot, suffered a heart attack while driving a bus from Huzurabad to Hyderabad. Noticing pain in his chest, Ramesh managed to pull the bus over and informed the passengers of his condition.
As fellow passengers rushed to assist him, they took him to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, Ramesh Singh succumbed to the heart attack while en route. His quick actions saved the lives of the 45 passengers on board, who are grateful for his bravery in a dire situation.
