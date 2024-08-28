RTC should revise Bus services Between Aiza and nearby Villages

Gadwal: The bus services between Ieeja town and nearby villages, including Pulikal and Kottapalli, have come to a halt, causing significant disruption to the daily lives of hundreds of students and common people. Despite the resolution of the weather conditions that initially led to the suspension of services, the RTC has not yet restored the bus routes. This delay is not just a minor inconvenience; it has serious implications, particularly for the students from economically weaker sections who depend on these buses to attend school.

Approximately 300 students from villages such as Thuppathrala, Medikonda, Pulikal, Rajapuram, Bainapalli, and Kottapalli travel daily to Ieeja for their education. The unavailability of bus services has deprived them of their right to education, which is a critical concern. This situation reflects the broader issue of how vital public transportation is for rural areas, where alternative modes of travel are scarce or non-existent.

In addition to students, regular commuters, including women laborers, are also facing difficulties. The lack of bus services from Ieeja to Raichur has left passengers with no choice but to rely on the limited number of Karnataka State buses. This situation has further strained the daily lives of those who depend on bus services to commute between Ieeja and Raichur for work, education, and other necessities. The reduction in bus services from Kurnool to Raichur, which once facilitated smooth travel for students and workers from villages along the route, has exacerbated the problem.

Passengers have expressed their frustration, citing the indifference of the authorities despite repeated appeals for the restoration of bus services. The need for immediate action is critical, especially given the social and economic ties between Ieeja and Raichur. The demand for the restoration of bus services is not just about convenience; it's about ensuring that people can continue their education, livelihoods, and daily activities without unnecessary obstacles.

Moreover, there have been reports of negligence by some bus conductors and drivers on the existing routes, particularly towards women laborers. Incidents of buses not stopping at designated stages and disrespectful comments towards those using free bus passes highlight a lack of professionalism and respect for passengers. This calls for urgent intervention by the authorities to ensure that conductors and drivers are adequately trained to treat passengers with the respect and consideration they deserve.

The situation demands a prompt and decisive response from the RTC and local authorities. The restoration of bus services is crucial to prevent further disruption to the lives of students and other passengers. Authorities must also address the conduct issues among bus staff to maintain a safe and respectful environment for all commuters. The ongoing neglect of these concerns could lead to larger protests and further unrest, which can easily be avoided through timely action.