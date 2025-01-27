  • Menu
RTC Strike: Telangana Employees Demand Wage Revision, Union Rights, Merger

Telangana RTC employees are set to strike, demanding wage revision from 2021, lifting of trade union restrictions, and the merger of RTC workers. A strike notice will be issued to the RTC MD on Monday.

Strike sirens will sound in Telangana as RTC employees prepare to go on strike for the first time in four years.

On Monday, workers will issue a strike notice to RTC Managing Director (MD) Sajjinar.

The strike, led by trade unions, is driven by unresolved issues that have been pending for years.

The RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders are demanding the resolution of several key issues, including wage revisions from 2021, the lifting of restrictions on trade unions, and the merger of RTC employees.

The notice will be submitted at 4 pm on Monday at Bus Bhavan.

