RTI & HR Assn seeks voter participation in municipal polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana RTI & Human Rights Activists Association extended its gratitude to the State Election Commission for ensuring a paid holiday for workers and employees on municipal Election Day on February 11 by closing government and private institutions, shopping malls, industries and other workplaces.

In a concerted effort to create awareness about the importance of voting, the association has released a compelling poster, urging every eligible citizen to exercise their democratic right and vote for leaders, who are committed to upholding the Constitution, responding to public needs, and promoting good governance.

On the occasion, Telangana Chairman Ajay Kumar, President Dhara Mounika, General Secretary Venkat Narasimha Reddy, RTI & Human Rights head Pochaiah, legal advisor Srinivas and other dedicated members came together to encourage citizens to actively participate in shaping a better future for their communities.