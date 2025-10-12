Live
RTI week: Awareness session empowers students
Mahabubnagar: Aspart of the RTI Week celebrations (October 5–12), Jayaprakash Narayan Engineering College hosted a special awareness session on the Right to Information (RTI) Act to educate students about their rights and responsibilities as informed citizens.
Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman V Balakista Reddy attended the event as the chief guest and delivered an address. Emphasising the significance of the RTI Act, he said, “The Constitution of India is the world’s largest written constitution, granting extensive rights and responsibilities to every citizen. The RTI Act is a powerful weapon for the common man to seek information and ensure transparency in governance.” He encouraged students to develop a questioning mindset to enhance their knowledge.