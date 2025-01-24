Rubath seats for pilgrims increased

Hyderabad: The number of Rubath seats for Haj pilgrims under the Azizia category, has been increased to 710, from the previous year’s 543. During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Telangana MLC Amer Ali Khan participated in deliberations with the local authorities overseeing the rubath buildings, which provide free accommodation to Haj pilgrims, from the region that was part of the erstwhile Nizam-ruled Hyderabad State.

The MLC, after crucial meetings with Nazir of rubath Hussain al Shareef, said that of these seats, 45 are allocated specifically for pilgrims from parts of Karnataka (four districts), Maharashtra (eight districts), and the entire State of Telangana. Rubath provides free accommodation in Makkah during the Haj season. "I am grateful to Hussain Al Shareef, who is the Nazir of rubath. He was instrumental in increasing the number of seats for the Hajis. This will help each pilgrim save approximately Rs 50,000,” informed the MLC.