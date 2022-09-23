Rupee falls all-time low: FM Sitharam busy looking Modi's photos at PDS shops, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on Friday took jibe at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman after Rupee falls to an all-time low. Taking to Twitter, Minister KTR stated that FM Nirmala Sitharaman is busy looking for PM's photos in PDS shops when the Rupee falls at an all-time low.

KTR tweeted as "While Rupee is at an all-time low... Madam FM is busy looking for PM photos in PDS shops. She will tell you that the Rupee will find its natural course. All economic hardships, unemployment & inflation are due to Acts of God... Hail Vishwa Guru.'

In fact, this is not the first time that KTR has made such satirical comments against Central Finance Minister. Earlier, IT and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for renaming LG Medical College in Ahmedabad after Narendra Modi Medical College.

Taking a dig at Modi's government, Minister KTR took to his Twitter handle and made a satirical comment that soon RBI may print the new currency notes with Modi pics replacing Mahatma Gandhi Ji.

"LG medical college in Ahmedabad renamed as Narendra Modi medical college! Already Sardar Patel stadium has been renamed as Narendra Modi stadium. If FM Nirmala Ji has her way, RBI may soon be ordered to print new currency notes where Mahatma Gandhi Ji will be replaced by Modi Ji."