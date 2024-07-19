  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Rythu Bandhu funds diverted for farmer loan waiver, alleges KTR

Rythu Bandhu funds diverted for farmer loan waiver, alleges KTR
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Thursday that the Revanth Reddy government was once again cheating Telangana farmers in the name...

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Thursday that the Revanth Reddy government was once again cheating Telangana farmers in the name of a loan waiver, stating that the Rs 7,000 crore Rythu Bandhu funds, which are to be given in June, have been diverted for the loan waiver. Rao took to X to target the government on the loan waiver scheme.

He said, “When over 40 lakh farmers had taken loans worth Rs 1 lakh, how had the government selected only 11 lakh farmers? Compared to the KCR government’s loan waivers in 2014 and 2018, only a quarter of farmers are eligible. In 2014 itself, the KCR government waived loans up to Rs 16,144 crore, benefiting about 35 lakh farmers. In 2018, for a loan waiver within the same Rs 1 lakh, an amount of Rs 19,198 crore was used; the total number of beneficiaries was about 37 lakh.”

The BRS leader demanded the government waive all crop loans of Rs 2 lakh immediately, as promised in the Congress Manifesto, and the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ should be released to all eligible farmers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X