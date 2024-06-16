Live
Rythu Bharosa only to farmers cultivating land: Jeevan Reddy
Jagital: Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy made it clear that the State government would offer the Rythu Bharosa scheme only to those farmers who cultivate the land.
Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the Congress leader alleged that the previous BRS government had misused the Rythu Bandhu scheme and money was given even to those lands related to real estate ventures, hillocks, mounds and other commercial lands.
“The Congress government in Telangana doesn’t waste the public money and it wouldn’t continue the same mistakes made by former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The State government will give money only to those farmers who cultivate the land,” Jeevan Reddy said.
