Just In
Rytu Bharosa Scheme should be provided to the farmers who are cultivating the land- Farmers
Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao asked the farmers to express their views on Ryu Bharosa Scheme in writing.
Badradrikothagudem distic: Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao asked the farmers to express their views on Ryu Bharosa Scheme in writing. He spoke to farmers who participated in five Rythu Vedikas through a program called Rythu Nestham through a video conference from Hyderabad on Tuesday. One farmer's platform for each assembly constituencyFarmers from the respective assembly constituencies of Lakshmidevi Palli, Koyagudem, Mulakalapalli, Burgampadu and Charla participated in this program in five farmers' venues each.
District Collector Jitesh V. at Lakshmidevi Palli Rythu Vedika. Patil asked the farmers to participate and express their views. 434 farmers who participated in our district said that only those who are cultivating through Rythu Bharosa benefit.Appealed and reported in writing not to apply Rythu Bharosa to real estate lands.
*District Agriculture Department Officer Baburao, ADAs Ramesh, Ravikumar, Arun Babu, Deepak Anand, Sainarayana and various Mandals Agriculture Officers, Agriculture Extension Officers and farmers were present in this program.