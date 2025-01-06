"S. Ramachandra Reddy Attends Aija Premier League (IPL-9) Day 4 as Chief Guest, Lauds Youth for Sporting Excellence".

Gadwal : Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP President S. Ramachandra Reddy Participates as Chief Guest.

The fourth day of the Aija Premier League (IPL-9) cricket tournament witnessed the presence of Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP President S. Ramachandra Reddy and his team as the chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, the District President expressed his appreciation for organizing such a significant IPL tournament in Aija for nine consecutive years. He extended special gratitude to the management team, including Navadeep, Mallikarjun, and Karate Venu, for their relentless efforts in making this event a success.

He encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from such events and to actively participate in organizing and playing not only cricket but also other sports. He emphasized that engaging in sports fosters physical fitness and mental strength.

S. Ramachandra Reddy also lauded the local players for their outstanding performance and expressed his hope that they would soon represent the state and national levels.

The event was also graced by Town General Secretary Kampati Bhagat Reddy, Pradeep Swami, District OBC Morcha General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav, Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, Pothula Raghu Reddy, and several other dignitaries.



























