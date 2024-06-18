Sabitha Indra Reddy and Satyavathi Rathode meets BRS MLC Kavitha in Tihar Jail

Former Ministers Sabita Indra Reddy and Satyavathi Rathode met BRS MLC Kavitha who is currently imprisoned in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi Liquor Scam. The two ministers traveled to Delhi to meet Kavitha in jail and offer their support.

It has also come to light that BRS working president, KTR, and other family members including KCR have been in regular contact with Kavitha. They have been talking to her on the phone and Kavitha's husband Anil visits her in jail twice a week. Additionally, it is reported that the family members have been engaging in daily phone calls with Kavitha.

Kavitha has been in Tihar Jail for the past 80 days since her arrest by ED officials on March 15 in the Delhi Liquor Policy money laundering case. After 10 days in ED custody, she was remanded to judicial custody by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on March 26. The court has since extended Kavitha's judicial custody multiple times, with the latest extension being for a further 14 days.